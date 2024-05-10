

Assembly of parade units will take place at 9:30 AM in designated areas west of Woodrow Street on Farmington Avenue. The parade begins on Farmington Avenue, at the intersection of Woodrow Street, and contingents will march east on Farmington Avenue and then shall turn south onto South Main Street, marching on the east side of the Unity Green. The parade shall turn left onto Burr Street, past the Town Hall entrance. Leaders: Dismiss participants in the Town Hall parking lot.

Review

The parade shall be reviewed by the local elected officials serving as parade officials from the showmobile located at the south end of Unity Green. Parade officials shall march to the end of the parade and then circle back to the review stand to watch the remainder of the parade.

Weather Contingency

If weather appears to be a factor on the day of the parade, units will be informed by email as soon as possible. THERE IS NO RAIN DATE. The Memorial Day Ceremony will be held indoors at the Town Hall Auditorium at 11 AM.

Parking & Parking Ban

Free parking ALL DAY at ALL municipal parking sites on Memorial Day.

In preparation for the Memorial Day parade, starting at 12:01 AM on Monday, May 27, 2024 the Town will implement a parking ban along the parade route.

Pleasant St., west side, from Whitman Ave. to Farmington Ave.

Farmington Ave., both sides, from Walden St. to Raymond Rd.

North Main St. and South Main St., both sides, from Brace Rd. to Burr St.

The Town will lift the parking ban following the conclusion of the parade. Parking will resume normal operation on Tuesday, May 28 at 6 AM. For more information, go to www.westhartfordct.gov/Parking.

Memorial Day Ceremony

Immediately following the parade at about 11:15 AM, a brief Memorial Day ceremony will be held at the Veterans Memorial, corner of North Main St. and Farmington Ave., to bring special meaning to the holiday.



The ceremony is complete with color guards from the West Hartford Police and Fire departments and American Legion Post 96.

Special thanks to West Hartford Community Interactive for bringing these two events to West Hartford residents via Comcast channel 5, Frontier channel 6098 and on YouTube.