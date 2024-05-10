Memorial Day Parade
The 2024 Memorial Day Parade will be held on Monday, May 27 at 10 AM. Assembly of parade units will take place at 9:30 AM in designated areas west of Woodrow Street on Farmington Avenue. The parade ends at Town Hall and lasts for about one hour.
Participant information appears below. Sign-up by May 10, 2024.
If you have any questions, please contact Renee McCue by email or 860-561-7521.
About the Parade
West Hartford takes great pride in hosting its annual Memorial Day Parade held annually on the federal holiday, last Monday of May at 10 AM (NO RAIN DATE). It follows a tradition established by returning West Hartford veterans from World War I in the 1920s.
All veterans are welcome to march in the parade. Organizations may participate in the parade, especially those with a veteran or military focus or purpose. Please note that the Memorial Day Parade is not a platform for commercial advertising or political statements.
Memorial Day is all about remembering those who have served our country and those who died while preserving our country’s freedom.
Participating organizations are asked to provide at least one name of a veteran that they will be honoring on Memorial Day. The veteran may be a family member, a special friend, or a historical figure. The veteran’s name will be announced along with the organization’s name as they pass by the review stand/stage.
Participant Information
Sign-up Form
Division Map & Parade Route
Line of March
Assembly of parade units will take place at 9:30 AM in designated areas west of Woodrow Street on Farmington Avenue. The parade begins on Farmington Avenue, at the intersection of Woodrow Street, and contingents will march east on Farmington Avenue and then shall turn south onto South Main Street, marching on the east side of the Unity Green. The parade shall turn left onto Burr Street, past the Town Hall entrance. Leaders: Dismiss participants in the Town Hall parking lot.
Review
The parade shall be reviewed by the local elected officials serving as parade officials from the showmobile located at the south end of Unity Green. Parade officials shall march to the end of the parade and then circle back to the review stand to watch the remainder of the parade.
Weather Contingency
If weather appears to be a factor on the day of the parade, units will be informed by email as soon as possible. THERE IS NO RAIN DATE. The Memorial Day Ceremony will be held indoors at the Town Hall Auditorium at 11 AM.
Parking & Parking Ban
Free parking ALL DAY at ALL municipal parking sites on Memorial Day.
In preparation for the Memorial Day parade, starting at 12:01 AM on Monday, May 27, 2024 the Town will implement a parking ban along the parade route.
- Pleasant St., west side, from Whitman Ave. to Farmington Ave.
- Farmington Ave., both sides, from Walden St. to Raymond Rd.
- North Main St. and South Main St., both sides, from Brace Rd. to Burr St.
The Town will lift the parking ban following the conclusion of the parade. Parking will resume normal operation on Tuesday, May 28 at 6 AM. For more information, go to www.westhartfordct.gov/Parking.
Memorial Day Ceremony
Immediately following the parade at about 11:15 AM, a brief Memorial Day ceremony will be held at the Veterans Memorial, corner of North Main St. and Farmington Ave., to bring special meaning to the holiday.
The ceremony is complete with color guards from the West Hartford Police and Fire departments and American Legion Post 96.
Special thanks to West Hartford Community Interactive for bringing these two events to West Hartford residents via Comcast channel 5, Frontier channel 6098 and on YouTube.
Parade Map
Click on image to open and download map.